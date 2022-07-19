Police Confirm Killing of Polytechnic Lecturer in Adamawa – THISDAYLIVE

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of the state polytechnic lecturer, Mallam Bzegu, who was killed by gunmen at the early hour of last Thursday at his Bajabure residence, a suburb of Yola metropolis.

The confirmation was made by the spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Sulieman Nguroje, who identified the deceased as a lecturer with the department of Mechanical Engineering in the state polytechnic Yola.

While confirming the incident, Nguroje said: “The state Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, visited the crime scene earlier today (yesterday) and directed that immediate investigation be conducted with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the crime.

“Killings by gunmen are increasing in the state and causing sleepless nights to many residents.”

Meanwhile, an eyewitness said the assailants reportedly broke into the lecturer’s house and fired multiple shots into his chest until he was dead,…