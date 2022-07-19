Seven Takeaways from Osun Gubernatorial Election – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale

Last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, which saw candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, emerged winner, has left on the political space, some instructive takeaways no one can gloss over at this material time.

Although the takeaways cut across interests and political parties, the inherent lessons addressed some of the mistakes, identified the strengths that played in, exposed the weaknesses that unsettled certain equations and hinted at the prospects therein for the actors to cultivate and leverage ahead of next year’s election.

The Power of BVAS

Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, was one of the finest undertakings by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), if and when the success is measured.

This, however, was made possible, largely because of the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), an electronic device designed to read…