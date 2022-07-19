SON Urged to Upgrade ICT Infrastructure for Easy Interface With Customs – THISDAYLIVE

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col Hameed Ali (Rtd) has urged the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to upgrade its IT infrastructure to enable a smooth interface with the NICIS II platform of the service.

The customs boss stated this when the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, along with his management team, visited the customs headquarters in Abuja.

The SON Director-General emphasised the strategic role played by the Nigeria Customs Service in the fight against the importation of substandard products.

He also acknowledged the historical support given to his organization while requesting for more strategic engagement in the light of their recent return to the ports.

Hameed Ali agreed that synergy between critical government agencies at the ports will greatly enhance efficiency and would do much good in protecting the nation as well as its citizens.

