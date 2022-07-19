YIAGA Africa Wants INEC to Audit Newly Created Polling Stations – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

YIAGA Africa, a pro election coalition group that monitored last Osun State governorship election has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to audit the newly created polling stations across the country for the purposes of ensuring equitable distribution of voters during election.

In a report by the YIAGA chair, Hussein Abdu and Executive Director Samson Itodo made available said: “YIAGA Africa calls on INEC to audit the newly created polling units and ensure equitable distribution of voters to the polling units. In cases where voters have been allotted to new polling units, INEC should update the voter records on its website and communicate the changes to prevent voter disenfranchisement,” the group stated.

YIAGA Africa also commended the people of Osun for their resilience and commitment to a non-violent election.

They said: “We encourage the voters to sustain…