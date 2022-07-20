After 44 Years of Birthing Old NNPC, Buhari Unveils New NNPC Limited – THISDAYLIVE

•Sylva: Historical unveiling gave me goose bumps

•Kyari: No more monthly FAAC remittances

•NPC: With net assets of $60bn, new company moves to grow retail outlets from 547 to 1500 in six months

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

Forty-four years after inaugurating the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 1977 as a colonel in the Nigerian Army and Minister of Petroleum Resources, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, made history again, when he unveiled the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), an exercise, which saw the NNPC officially transit to a limited liability entity in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

With the change in structure, the company would be regulated in line with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) from today,

At the event, which took place in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari, who performed the unveiling at a colourful…