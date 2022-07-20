Amnesty International Berates  FG over South-east Killings – THISDAYLIVE

. Imo Gov describes deceased as bandits

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Amnesty International (AI) yesterday berated the federal government and the security agencies for failing to investigate the recurring killings by the South-east regional security outfit, Ebubeagu.

AI stated this in statement by its spokesman, Isa Sanusi, while reacting to the alleged killing of seven youths by Ebubeagu in Imo State last Sunday.

The human rights group faulted the FG for attributing the killings to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra rather than carrying out proper investigations.

AI added that it has documented several cases of extrajudicial executions by law enforcement officers and members of the Ebubeagu security outfit responding to the violence in the South-East.

The Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said: “It is horrifying that unarmed young men who clearly posed no threat to anyone were gunned down, in utter disdain for the right to life….