Amstel Malta Ultra Predicts Good Outing for Falcons at the World Cup   – THISDAYLIVE

Amstel Malta Ultra the official malt drink of the Super Falcons has hailed the brave display by the Nigeria women’s team in their semi-final clash against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The nourishing malt drink which is one of the very few sponsors giving women’s football in Nigeria the needed push on all fronts said though missing the final ticket hurts, Nigerians and indeed global football fans are happy with the never-say-die attitude exhibited by the Super Falcons on Monday night in Rabat.

Morocco who are the host of the biennial continental tournament needed the lottery of penalty kicks to deny the Super Falcons a 10th WAFCON final appearance and by extension a chance for a record-extending 10th African crown.

Amstel Malta Brand Manager, Maire Abia-Bassey, while saluting the spirited display by the Super Falcons said the Nigerian Ladies have shown great promise, they would be more than ready…