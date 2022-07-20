Buhari Directs Ministers, Heads of Agencies to Showcase Govt’s Achievements in Last Seven Years – THISDAYLIVE

*Says 266 ecological projects completed since 2015

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Ministers and heads of departments and agencies to publicise achievements of his administration in the last seven years.

He also disclosed that under his watch no fewer than 266 ecological projects have been completed across the country since 2015.

Speaking Wednesday at the State House, Abuja while launching a compendium of ecological projects undertaken by his administration,

the President directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to without further delay showcase their performance and achievements to the public.

He disclosed that 332 ecological projects were approved during the period in review, out of which 266 were accomplished while the remaining 66 are at different stages of completion.

The President, who launched the publication before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting,…