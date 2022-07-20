Computer Literacy Now Mandatory for Civil Servants, Says HoS – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service (Hos)of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has declared that computer literacy is now mandatory for all federal civil servants.

She stated this yesterday while declaring open a one-day Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Solution Roundtable and Workshop organised for Directors of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Procurement and Human Resource Management across all MDAs in the civil service.

She urged all MDAs to train their staff to be computer savvy, stressing that in the journey of digitalisation, capacity is critical and as such computer literacy is now mandatory for all federal civil servants.

“You are either on the digital train or you will be left at the train station, ” Yemi-Esan said.

She also mandated the Directors of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement to take full charge in driving the process to…