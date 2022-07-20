Goalkeeper Nnadozie Critical of Officiating, Laser Attacks – THISDAYLIVE

Super Falcons first choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was very critical of the officiating in the Nigeria versus Morocco semifinal clash in the ongoing WAFCON 2022 on Monday night.

It took the sending off of Halimat Ayinde in the 49th minute and Rasheedat Ajibade in the 70th minute by centre referee Maria Rivet from Mauritius for the game to drag into penalty shootouts where the host country prevailed 5-4.

Both red cards came after the intervention of Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

According to Nnadozie who plys her trade with Paris FC in the French Division 1 Féminine, the officiating of the semi final was horrible.

“The officiating was not really OK,” she noted on Monday night to BBC Africa Sport.

Nnadozie also claimed Moroccan fans “did everything to distract” her side, with Nigerian players targeted by laser pens during the penalty shootouts.

“Since I’ve been playing football, this is the worst match I’ve ever played in…