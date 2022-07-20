I’m Optimistic APC Ticket Will Win 2023 Presidential Poll – THISDAYLIVE

*Says God willing, he will hand over to Tinubu

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket will emerge victorious in the February, 2023 presidential election.

The President, who spoke Wednesday while playing host to Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the State House, Abuja, said he had strong conviction that the APC will win the presidential poll next year.

Responding to Senator Shettima’s, speech, President Buhari said, “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.”

The President, who received the VP Candidate shortly after he was unveiled by the leadership of the Party and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he was very happy with the choice of the former Governor of Borno State as running mate.

He said: “I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very…