It’s Criminal Offence to Obtain Multiple Nomination Forms – THISDAYLIVE

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, yesterday said it is an offence under the electoral act 2022 for politicians to obtain multiple nomination forms.

Igini stated this when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme.

He said: “A person who signs a nomination paper or result form as a candidate in more than one constituency at the same election Ccommits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum term of imprisonment for two years),” section 115 (D) of the electoral act 2022 reads.

According to him, by “constituency”, the electoral act 2022 refers to separate elections whether it is presidential, governorship, senatorial, the house of representatives or that of state assembly.

He said any candidate who runs afoul of this law is liable to be jailed for two years, and that section 115 (3) even states that an attempt to obtain multiple form is an offence.

He explained: “Section 115 (D) of the 2022…