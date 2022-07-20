Jigawa is  Largest Producer of Wheat in Nigeria, Says Governor Badaru – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Jigawa State Governor, Mr. Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has boasted that his state is the largest producer of wheat in the whole country.

Abubakar stated this yesterday at Wheat Farmers’ Yield Championship that was organised by Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), in Kano.

He attributed the feat to the commitment of the state government, under his stewardship, to agricultural development.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Wheat Farming, Mr. Yasa’a Wada, revealed that Jigawa had produced over 700 hectares of wheat, out of the 2,000 cultivated this year across the country.

The event was organised to honor some wheat farmers who produced larger output this cultivating season.

He also stated that his administration introduced a unique wheat seed that was named after him, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (MBA) Merger.

Abuakar revealed that the seed, after undergoing thorough research processes at Lake Chad Research…