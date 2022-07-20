President Gives Minister Two-week Ultimatum to Resolve ASUU Strike – THISDAYLIVE

•Varsity unions recommend use of stamp duty, GSM, alcoholic taxes to fund education

•We won’t accept disparity in salary, SSANU warns FG

•University workers express divergent views over Ngige’s role in dispute resolution

Deji Elumoye and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

An end may be in sight to the over five-month old strike in Nigerian public universities as President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to resolve the prolonged industrial action embarked upon by the four university-based unions and report back to him within two weeks.

This was just as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the federal government to consider mobilising funds from different sources including non-budgetary outlets like stamp duty, GSM and alcoholic taxes to help fund the needs of the education sector.

On their part, members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University, (SSANU) have…