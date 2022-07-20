Senate Confirms Joe Ohiani as ICRC Director-General – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mr. Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The nominee’s confirmation followed the consideration of the House Committee on Works.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP – Kebbi Central), said Ohiani knows how he would apply the knowledge and experience gathered over time to enhance the workings of the Commission.

He said: “The nominee responded intelligently and provided satisfactory answers to all questions asked.

“After careful and diligent assessment of the nominee’s extensive resume, performance during the screening exercise, knowledge, experience and character, the committee considers him suitable for confirmation as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission.”

Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday, passed the Nigerian Start-up Bill, 2022.

The…