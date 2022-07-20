Senate Okays Electricity Bill to Boost Power Distribution – THISDAYLIVE

* Advocates increased investments, reform of NESI

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Wednesday, passed the Electricity Bill, 2022 after considering a report by its Committee on Power.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam, said the bill sought to provide an ideal legal and institutional framework to leverage on the modest gains of the privatisation phase of the electricity power sector in Nigeria.

He added that when signed into law, the bill would improve utilisation of generated power through increased investments in new technologies to enhance transmission and distribution of generated power to minimise aggregate value chain loses.

He said: “The bill, when signed into law, will open up the space in the power industry and allows states or individuals with capacities to generate their own power and distribute.

“Since electricity is on the Concurrent List in the constitution, the bill has allowed state governments to…