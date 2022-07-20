Shettima, Zulum Meet Buhari in State House, Tinubu Absent – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received in audience the Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima.

Shettima, who arrived the forecourt of the President’s office on Wednesday at about 3.40 pm, was accompanied by Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum.

This is the first time the ruling party’s presidential running mate would be visiting the seat of power since being selected by the party’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, who had earlier in the day publicly unvelied Shettima, was conspicuously absent during the visit even though it was not immediately known what the mission to the seat of government was all about.

Shettima is the predecessor of Zulum as Borno State governor.

Details later…