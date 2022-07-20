Tinubu Unveils Shettima as Running mate – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday officially unveiled former Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari; Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau state, Hon Simon Lalong; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who also vied unsuccessfully for the presidential ticket of the party; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were among some of the party leaders absent at the unveiling ceremony.

Lawan who was scheduled to speak, according to the programme of event, did not come, neither did he send a representative.

The APC governors present at the ceremony attended by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, were: Chairman of APC Governors Forum and the Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu; Kano state Governor,…