Ubah Welcomes Akpan to YPP, Says Entry Significant Milestone for Party  – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has welcomed Senator Bassey Akpan to Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Senator Akpan, who had reportedly dumped the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), last week, recently announced that he has moved to YPP.

Ubah, the national leader of YPP, in a press release he signed, which was made available to THISDAY in Awka, described the development as significant milestone for the party.

Ubah said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome my distinguished colleague and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District; Sen. Bassey Albert Akpan into the fold of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

“Given our formidable antecedents as a party with an unblemished record and principle of participatory democracy, social justice and equal opportunities for all citizens, your entry into our great party is a significant milestone in the party’s…