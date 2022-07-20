Yar’Adua’s Son Weds in Maiduguri  





Shehu, son of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua will on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State, be joined in marriage to Yacine, daughter of Hon. Mohammed Nur Sheriff, representing Bama/Ngala/Kalabalge federal constituency in the House of Representatives. Top politicians, traditional rulers, captains of industry and members of the diplomatic community are expected to grace the occasion.

According to family sources, a planning committee headed by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed has been meeting in the past few weeks at the residence of the groom’s mother and former First Lady, Hajia Turai Yar’Adua, in preparation for both Saturday’s wedding Fatiha in Maiduguri and the 31st July dinner in Abuja.

Shehu, 29, obtained his first degree in Economics from the Schellhammer Business School, Spain and a Master’s in International Relations from Webster University in Netherlands. The bride, Yacine, 22, holds a bachelor’s degree…





Source: Thisday Newspaper