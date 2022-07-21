APC Laments Rising Insecurity in Edo – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter, have lamented the continued insecurity ravaging the people of the state.

The state party Publicity Secretary, Peter Igbinigie, yesterday said it is now phenomenal, as a day hardly passes in the state without the sad news of someone been kidnapped or killed.

The latest, he added is the abduction of Godwin Aigbogun, the APC chairman of Ugu Ward, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

According to Igbinigie, Aigbogun was abducted by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on July 18, 2022, at Ologbo-nugu community, on his way from the farm, adding that the scene of crime is under the Iguelaba Police Division close to both Urhonigbe and Ugo Police Divisions.

Lamenting further, the APC said: Aigbogun’s abductors stormed out of the bush, forced his vehicle to stop at gunpoint and whisked him away to unknown destination.

He said: “We had it on good account that the…