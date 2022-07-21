 Court Grant Group Permission to Apply for Order Compelling IG to Investigate Tinubu’s Alleged Perjury – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday granted permission to a civil group, Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy to apply for an order of mandamus that will compel the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, over alleged perjury.

The permission was sequel to an ex-parte application argued by the group through its lawyer, Mr Ugo Nwofor.

The group had petitioned the police over alleged act of perjury by the former Governor of Lagos State but, since its letter was received by the defendants some weeks back it has refused to carry out its lawyer duty of investigating and prosecuting reported crime as in the instant case.

The court in a ruling, held that the ex-parte application was meritorious and subsequently granted it and fixed November 1, for hearing of the substantive suit.

The main…