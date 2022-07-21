Court Issues Warrant onf Arrest on Lebanese, French Businessmen – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, in Lagos has ordered the arrest of two businessmen Mobile Edmond Moukarzel and Halawi Fidaa over their refusal to appear in court to take their pleas in an alleged N9.4 billion fraud case filed against them by men of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

Moukarzel, a Lebanese and Fidaa, a French national were accused of obtaining the sum of N9,442, 788,578.93 from a Nigerian Bank under false pretences.

The police after concluding its investigation had filed a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing against the foreigners.

The charged, FHC/L/260C/2021, was signed by two police prosecutors, Williams Tijani and S. O. Ayodele.

It read: “That you Mabil Edmond Moukarzel ‘M’, Halawi Fidaa ‘M’ and others now at large sometimes in the year 2014 at Apapa Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria conspired among yourselves to commit felony to with…