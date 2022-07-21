Court Orders Customs to Pay Lawyer N5m over Unlawful Detention – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court yesterday ordered the Nigeria Customs Service Board and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to pay a constitutional lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, the sum N5 million as compensation for unlawfully detaining him, seizing his personal effects and violating his fundamental rights.

The act was said to have been perpetuated by men of the Customs service under the guise of collecting import duties and other levies for four iPhone 13 Pro phones the plaintiff brought into Nigeria from his overseas trip.

The court in faulting the action of the Customs, held that citizens who have not been outside Nigeria for at least nine months were not required by law to pay import duties on their personal effects not meant for sale, exchange or barter.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed held that the plaintiff’s case was unchallenged and ought to be deemed admitted, as the affidavit…