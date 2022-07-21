FG Should not Take 90% MSMEs Contribution to Nigerian Economy for Granted – THISDAYLIVE

Raheem Akingbolu

The Regional Director of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Mr Jean Bakole, has opined that the current economic situation in Nigeria can be boosted if the federal government takes cognizant of the huge contribution of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to all business activities in the country.

Speaking in Abuja on the various interventions being spearheaded by UNIDO in the country in recent years, Bakole pointed out that the MSMEs accounts for 96 per cent of all businesses in Nigeria and contributes 50 per cent of the GDP as well as providing over 48 percent of all employment opportunities in Nigeria.

He, however, regretted that in spite of their critical role in the economy, they are faced with a litany of daunting challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that the capacity-building project embarked upon by the agency had strengthened about 124 MSMEs in the health sector to…