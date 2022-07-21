Group Accuses Obaseki of Non-performance – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A coalition of pressure groups in Edo State, under the umbrella of Benin Socio Cultural Organisations (BSCO), yesterday carpeted the state government for not fulfilling its numerous campaign promises.

The group also alleged that the opposition parties in the state were not living up to expectations and described the Edo State House of Assembly as rubber stamp.

However, in a swift reaction, the Special Adviser, Media Projects to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, described the group as an unknown association sponsored by politicians that the governor sent out of job since the 2020 governorship election.

Osagie said: “As reputable organisations, the media should know the difference between empty allegations from a group of politicians displaced by the new brand of politics promoted by His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and real criticism meant to promote good governance.

“The only thing new about these lies and those who…