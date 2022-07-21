I’ll Hand Over to You and Your Boss in 2023, God-Willing – THISDAYLIVE

•Optimistic APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket will win presidential poll

•I remain committed to selection choice, Tinubu insists

•CAN disowns bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, at the State House, Abuja, told the Vice-Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, that he was confident he would hand over the leadership of the country to him and his principal, Bola Tinubu, in 2023, God-willing.

Buhari, however, in spite of the growing concern over APC’s preference for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, expressed optimism that the party would win the February 2023 presidential election regardless.

The president, who spoke while playing host to Shettima, after he was formally unveiled at the Yar’Adua Centre as Tinubu’s running mate, boasted that the APC would return to power next…