Jealous Fiancée Burns Cairo-based Partner in Osun – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Tragedy struck as a jealous fiancee named Ifeoluwa Akanji set ablaze her Cairo-based partner, Bolu Bamidele over alleged infidelity.

THISDAY gathered that Bolu and Ifeoluwa had their introduction ceremony in March 2022 before the former travelled to Cario where he was based.

It was learnt that Bolu built a bungalow for Ifeoluwa in Osogbo township and also bought a car for her to ease her movement before building another private house at Coker area in Obokun Local Government area of Osun.

Sources around the victim, which confided in THISDAY said, Bolu travelled back to Nigeria to celebrate the birthday of Ifeoluwa last week when the wife discovered that he impregnated another woman after reading his WhatsApp chat.

He said: “Bolu and Ifeoluwa had been on the issue for about a week before he set the private house on fire while Bolu was inside the house, locking all entrances on Sunday and fled to an unknown destination.”

An eyewitness and…