Kidnappers Free Women Leader Abducted in Church – THISDAYLIVE

Kidnappers of one of the women leaders of First Baptist Church at Wetheral Road in Owerri, Imo State, Elizabeth Abioye, who was abducted during a church service, have released her.

Her abductors left her off their hooks on Tuesday evening.

The church in a message of appreciation on Tuesday night confirmed her release and thanked God and those who played important role in her safe return.

The appreciation message read: “People of God, let us make a joyful noise unto the lord, our sister, Mrs Abioye has been released by her abductors. Praise God.

“We give thanks to the Lord, our God for the marvelous way He heard and answered our prayers over her release.

“She was released today, July 19, 2022, from her kidnappers and she is back home safe and in sound mind.

Command arrests suspected Imo kidnappers who attempted to escape

SARS arrests Imo suspects who kidnapped American returnees

“Our gratitude to everyone that prayed, gave, called…