LP Receives Defectors, Unveils Candidates – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Ahead of the 2023 general election, over 200 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the Labour Party (LP) in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

This is just as the party LP unveiled some of its candidates for the 2023 election.

The candidates include Femi Dexter Akin-Alamu, (Ibadan North federal constituency); Dayo Taiwo (Ibadan South West constituency 2); Ayodeji Babalola, (Ibadan South East constituency 2); Babatunde Onirin, (Ibadan North constituency 1), and Kayode Adejumo Bello, (Ibadan North constituency 2).

The state Deputy Chairman of the party, Aare Abiodun Adeyeye, while receiving the defectors during the general meeting of the party in the local government area, said the party is poised to deliver Nigerians from the shackles the major parties have put them, assuring them that Labour Party is coming with full force to change the situation.

According to him,…