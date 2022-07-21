Mixed Reactions Trail Increase in PMS Pump Price to N179 – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie

Nigerians have continued to react over the recent hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N165 to N179 per litre by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said yesterday that the move by the federal government to suddenly increase the price of petrol was totally out of line.

The Lagos State Chairman of NLC, Ms. Agness Sessi, who spoke yesterday on the Morning Show of ARISE News Channels, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, accused the government of increasing the price without consulting the labour unions, stakeholders and Nigerians.

Sessi further stated that the federal government had no idea on how to run the nation and had refused to increase worker’s wages, yet the inflation rate kept increasing on a daily basis.

“The high cost of fuel in the country today has led to increase in transportation, food stuff and every other thing you can…