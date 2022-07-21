My Govt Won’t Neglect Widows, Less Privileged, Oyebanji Assures – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor- elect, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, has assured that his administration would not abandon the widows and vulnerable groups but they would occupy a priority place in terms of engagements and development.

Oyebanji said that the current administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi has given adequate attention to less privileged citizens, which he would sustained for holistic governance and development of the state and its people.

He said this yesterday in reaction to the accolades showered on him by a widow, Mrs. Alice Ogundipe, in Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government, during a “thank you visit” by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to the council.

Mrs. Ogundipe displayed an unusual placard at the gathering for people to know how Oyebanji came to her rescue when things were tough for her family.

She said: “My story is long but I will make it brief. I’m a widow and my soldier husband died…