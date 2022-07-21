My Target is for NNPC to Emerge Top 50 in Fortune 500 Companies in Three Years – THISDAYLIVE

•Says upstream assets alone worth about $90 billion

•Group CFO explains why refineries may not operate at 100% capacity after rehabilitation

Emmanuel Addeh

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari yesterday disclosed that working with the Board, management and staff of the company, his target is to make the entity be among the top 50 among the Fortune 500 Companies in three years.

The NNPC Limited on Tuesday officially transitioned into a private entity that is now regulated in line with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

Speaking on Arise News Channel, THISDAY’s broadcast arm yesterday, the GCEO explained that with the huge assets available to the company and the new corporate culture of profit orientation, NNPCL would soon become the toast of the entire continent.

Fortune 500 refers to a list of 500 of the largest companies compiled by…