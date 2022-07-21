New Senate Bill Allows States to Generate, Distribute Electricity – THISDAYLIVE

•Lawmakers pass Nigeria Start-up bill

•Confirm Joe Ohiani as ICRC DG

Sunday Aborisade

The Senate yesterday passed a bill that would allow states to generate and distribute electricity.

The bill’s passage was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Power.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East), in his presentation, said the bill seeks to, amongst others, provide an Ideal legal and institutional framework to leverage on the modest gains of the privatisation phase of the electricity power sector in Nigeria.

He also said anyone or firm generating electricity below one megawatts do not need licence to do so.

He said, “The bill, when signed into law, will open up the space in the power industry and allows states or individuals with capacities to generate their own power and distribute.

“Since electricity is on the Concurrent List in the constitution, the bill has allowed state…