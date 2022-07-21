Niger NNPP Loses Four Members in Road Accident – THISDAYLIVE

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Four members of the New Nigeria Political Party NNPP in Niger state died following their involvement in a ghastly motor accident on Monday night.

Three others sustained serious injuries and have been admitted at different hospitals for treatment.

Those that died are Alhaji Mohammed Kaffinta Katcha, zonal chairman of the party in Zone A; Chairman of the party for Agaie local government area, Alhaji Baba Nda-Yako Usman; Youth leader of the party in the zone, Mr Usman Mai- Nasara; and the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling whose name was given as Zakari.

It was learnt that the Chairman of Gbako Local Government of the party, Alhaji Usman Usman, that of Edati LGA, Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed, and that of Lapai LGA, Alhaji Sani Musa, were those that were injured in the accident.

THISDAY learnt that the deceased and those injured were returning from Abuja where they attended the unveiling of Bishop Idahosa as the…