Nigeria in Darkness as National Power Grid Suffers Sixth Collapse in 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh and Peter Uzoho

The national electricity grid yesterday suffered its sixth system collapse in 2022, throwing many homes and businesses across the country into total blackout.

The system failure, which occurred at about 11.27.am, according to industry sources, led to the crash of the entire power supply nationwide to 40 megawatts (mw)

as against 3,000MW generated on Tuesday.

THISDAY learnt that allocations to the 10 electricity distribution companies (Discos) were zero, except 40MW and 10MW to Abuja and Ibadan Discos respectively, when the incident occurred.

The cause of the system collapse was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

However, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which manages the national grid, has embarked on an investigation to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

Confirming the incident in a notice to its customers, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said it was in talks…