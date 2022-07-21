Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe

Stakeholders have unanimously called for support of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector at the seventh annual edition of the Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar with the theme: “Unlocking Opportunities in Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Business,” which was held yesterday in Lagos as well as virtually.

In his goodwill message presentation, the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia called for a concerted effort towards diversifying Nigeria’s export base through the promotion of non-oil exports.

Highlighting the importance of non-oil export to the nation’s economy, Ovia pointed out that Nigeria exported cocoa and several other non-oil products for years before oil was discovered.

He cited the example of the 25-storey Cocoa House in Ibadan, which was built with proceeds from cocoa exports. He pointed out that many countries in the world, such as Japan and China have been successful because they are doing a great deal of…