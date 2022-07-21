Sustain Your Support to Enhance Healthy Living, WHO Tasks Niger Govt – THISDAYLIVE

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised the Niger state government to sustain its support for its programmes for the enhancement of healthy living by the people.

WHO gave the advice in Minna in an address at the Maternal and Health Week organised by the state government in partnership with Biomedical Pharmaceutical Limited and other agencies.

In the address delivered on behalf of the Niger State Coordinator Dr Alhassan Hamisu Dama by the Public Health Officer Mr. Abdullahi Sani Galadima, WHO said, “We want to plead with the entire public, citizens in Niger state and equally to the Niger state government to continue to give their best like they have always been doing in form of counterpart funding and in the form of human resources to support all the activities that would enhance good and healthy living in Niger state.”

Dama announced that WHO will soon embark on polio eradication activities in the state adding…