Terrorists Attack Katsina Village, Kill Five Policemen, Three Civilians – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Five policemen and three civilians have been killed and many others injured by gunmen suspected to be terrorists in a fresh attack on Gatigawa village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident to journalists Thursday, said the slain policemen were on special duty in Katsina State from Kano.

He explained that the policemen were killed by the suspected terrorists alongside three civilians while repelling attack on Gatigawa village at about 6:45pm on Wednesday.

Isah, a superintendent of police, said: “The terrorists were over three hundred (300) and they were fully armed. The five policemen are from Kano State and they were on special duty at Gatikawa.The terrorists attacked them at 6.45 p.m.

“The terrorists also killed three civilians. Investigation is already in…