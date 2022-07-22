BEFORE ANOTHER UDOJI (ASUU) AWARDS  – THISDAYLIVE

JOSEPH ATOBISI contends that the federal government should be careful in negotiating pay rise with ASUU

The strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has entered its sixth month. The protracted industrial action, no doubt, is taking its toll on students, parents, the university workers themselves and the educational system in Nigeria as a whole. If the strike drags till September, it means that a whole academic session has been lost. Like all well-meaning Nigerians, I am deeply concerned about this unwholesome situation in our university system, being fully aware of the role of education in national development. Besides, not all Nigerian parents can afford to send their children to study abroad, like the privileged few.

I am not against the lecturers and the other university workers demanding for better conditions of service. I have heard the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, the chief conciliator of the industrial…