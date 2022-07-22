Buhari to Receive Tinubu, Shettima, Others in Abuja Today – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari may play host to the presidential standard bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the State House, Abuja, today.

A reliable source told THISDAY last night that Tinubu would use the opportunity of the visit scheduled for 11am at the Council Chambers to formally present his running mate to President Buhari.

Tinubu, had on Wednesday, at a ceremony at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, unveilled the former governor of Borno State as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Also, today, the president is expected to receive in audience, a delegation of Borno indigenes and leaders of thought led by the governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

The delegation, which is billed to include Emirs, Senators and House of Representativesmembers, would be at the State House to thank Buhari for the emergence of one of their…