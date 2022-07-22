Court Asks IG to Investigate Tinubu’s Perjury Allegation – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, granted permission to a civil group, Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, to apply for an order of mandamus, compelling the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, over alleged perjury.

The permission followed an ex-parte application argued by the group through its lawyer, Mr Ugo Nwofor.

The group had petitioned the police over alleged act of perjury by the former governor of Lagos State but, since its letter was received by the defendants some weeks back, he has yet to carry out its duty of investigating and prosecuting reported crime as in the Tinubu case.

The court, in a ruling, held that the ex-parte application was meritorious and subsequently granted it, fixing November 1, for hearing of the substantive suit.

The main suit, dated and filed on…