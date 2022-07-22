Defeat of APC in Osun Will Not Affect Tinubu’s Chances, Says Mumuni – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has said the outcome of the recent gubernatorial election in Osun State would not dampen the chances of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

He said the presidential election would be a different ball game as it comes with another dynamics and involves entirely different personalities.

The Osun State gubernatorial election which held last Saturday, saw the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, emerged winner, defeating the candidate of the APC who is also the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.

Mumuni, the Aare Jagunmade of Lagos, while reacting to the fallout of the election, dismissed the insinuations in some quarters that the chances of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election have been diminished.

According to him, “It was very sad that we lost…