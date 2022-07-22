Group Embarks on  Walk to Sensitise Citizens in Niger – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) yesterday embarked on a five-kilometer walk in Minna to sensitise citizens on the need for them to collect their Permanent Voters Card.

The walk started from the Minna city gate to the Mobil Roundabout with members of the group singing and dancing.

Security operatives, including men of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), and the vigilante corps were on hand to control traffic and the crowd.

The members of the CNG who are mostly youths and students also carried placards with various captions that said “PVC to rescue and rebuild Nigeria,” “PVC is key,” ” Stop the complaints get your PVC,” and “My vote my future.”

The leaders of the group sensitised the people in the major languages of Hausa, Nupe Gwari, Yoruba and English to emphasise the need for people to obtain their PVCs and validate it to make them eligible to vote in the 2023 general election.

The Chairman of the…