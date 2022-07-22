I Killed Only Three Persons, Arrested 23-year-old Cultist Confesses – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A 23-year-old cultist, Chisom Okafor, allegedly arrested by operatives of Anambra State Police Command, has confessed to have killed only three people since he joined a cult group.

In a video currently trending on the internet, the two young cultists, Chisom Okafor and Ikechukwu Chinweze, aged 23 and 19, were being questioned by men suspected to be police officers.

Both confessed to being members of Aye confraternity, and have participated in killings in Awka and neighbouring towns in Anambra State.

Okafor was seen in the video confessing that he has killed rival cultists, whose names he gave as a certain Savage and Edu Obara.

He said: “I was among the cultist who went to ObJ’s place (just nickname) and killed some security men. We were seven in number that went for the operation. I dropped out of school, but I’m a tiler, and I do tiling very well.”

Meanwhile, Savage and Edu Obara have been identified as two…