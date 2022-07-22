Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Shows Mild Symptoms – THISDAYLIVE

*US president says he’s doing great

Oluchi Chibuzor with agency report

Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is experiencing mild symptoms and would continue working but in isolation, the White House disclosed yesterday.

However, Biden yesterday Twitted that he is “doing great” despite testing positive for COVID-19.

“Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today,” Biden tweeted on his official @POTUS account on Twitter.

Biden, 79, has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, which he began to experience late Wednesday, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a note made public.

Biden has begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, O’Connor said.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and…