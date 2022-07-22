Odii Remains PDP Candidate, Says Group – THISDAYLIVE

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A group, Anyichuks Grassroots Organisation of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Mr. Ifeanyi Odii, has reiterated that Odii remains the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state.

Briefing journalists by the Director of Media and Publicity of the organisation, Mr. Abia Onyike, the group noted that the speculation that Appeal Court in Abuja has nullified the governorship primary that produced Odii “is a mundane and empty propaganda tailored to deceive the people in the streets.”

Onyike said: “The essence of this meeting

is to clear the air on the two important court judgements made July 19, 2022, by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, and the Federal High Court in Abakaliki.

“Following these two judgements, it has become more imperative that we inform the public and our teeming supporters about the true situation of things regarding the two court judgements. It…