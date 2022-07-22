…Oshoala Wins Record Fifth African Title, Mane Retains men’s Title – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala retained the African women’s Footballer of the Year title yesterday .

The 27-year-old picked the award ahead of Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon and Inter Milan) and Zambia international Grace Chanda (Zambia and BIIK Kazygurt).

With this, she becomes the first African to win this prestigious title for a record five times, overtaking Perpetua Nkwocha who claimed the accolade on four occasions.

The awards returned for the first time in three years after being suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, with Oshoala also retaining the award she won in 2019.

“It’s a record-breaking night for me and I want to thank everyone that has been in one way or the other involved in my career.

“My teammates at FC Barcelona and more importantly, the Super Falcons who had showed the whole world that they are still the best on the continent going by the performance they put up against the host, Morocco in…