Benin Coalition Opposes Housing Returned Artifacts in ‘Obaseki’s Museum’ – THISDAYLIVE

* Accuses governor of always disrespecting, undermining Oba of Benin, insists on Benin Royal Museum

Charles Ajunwa

Leaders and stakeholders of Coalition of Benin Socio-cultural Organisations have opposed moves by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to house the returned stolen Benin artifacts in his proposed Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) which they say is alien to the Benin race.

At a World Press Conference addressed by the coalition in Benin yesterday, the leaders also accused Obaseki of disrespecting and undermining the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku’ Akpolokpolo Ewuare 11, regarding housing the artifacts and insisted that he keeps to his promise to support the idea of a Benin Royal Museum for the artifacts.

They urged Obaseki to be “a man of his words because EMOWAA was not what he discussed with the Oba of Benin and other prominent Benin elders in 2018.”

The coalition said Obaseki, by his actions, had reneged on his words…