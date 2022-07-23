Buhari, APC Urged to Inaugurate NDDC  – THISDAYLIVE

*Board to Avert Dire Consequences

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Niger Delta area have called for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the ruling party to end the impasse in inaugurating a substantive Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

They warned that the “illegal act” of running the affairs of NDDC with “a contraption of sole administratorship” was already generating adverse political implications for the ruling APC, which appears to be insensitive to the yearnings of the Niger Delta people.

The group, which described itself as Committed Members of the APC from the Niger Delta Region, sounded the ominous warning in a follow-up letter signed by the trio of Ebihomo Akpoebide, Menegbo Nwinuamene and Itam Edem, which was addressed to both President Buhari and the national leadership of the ruling APC.

According…